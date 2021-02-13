Talend S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talend in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,907 shares of company stock worth $748,450. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

