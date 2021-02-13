Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Sells $57,000.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gordon Tunstall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $53.52 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Truist lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.