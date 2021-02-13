Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSMXY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Sysmex stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

