Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSMXY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Sysmex stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

