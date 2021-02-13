Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.24. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

