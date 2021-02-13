Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.34

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 6306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,489. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

