Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Down 0.8%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $481.00 and last traded at $486.00. Approximately 22 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.00.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.96.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

