Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.92 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 125.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $26.92 million and $6.72 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00280143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00104955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00080146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00092149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.96 or 0.99690275 BTC.

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

