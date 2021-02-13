Swap Hits Market Cap of $322,964.26 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $322,964.26 and approximately $2,052.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00089122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.35 or 0.98071803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 12,459,637 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

