SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 5411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%.

Get SVMK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 523,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,347 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVMK by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SVMK by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SVMK by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55.

About SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.