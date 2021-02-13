SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,347. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,111,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 603,467 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

