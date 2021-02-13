SVA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

