SVA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

