Susquehanna Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $239.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.00.

GPN stock opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

