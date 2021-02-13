Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $43.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the construction company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE TMHC opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 22,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

