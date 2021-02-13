Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $239.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPN. Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

