Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

SGRY stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.18.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

