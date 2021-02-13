Surevest LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 9,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 42,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

