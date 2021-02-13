Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at Pi Financial

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian cut their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Superior Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29. The stock has a market cap of C$80.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$36.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.0872727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

