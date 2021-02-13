Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in January

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,765,700 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 14th total of 8,122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 672.4 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

SURVF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

