Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Gerald Alan Risk Sells 47,334 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerald Alan Risk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.68. 2,984,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,092.52 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sunrun by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

