SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.35

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.35 and last traded at C$20.95, with a volume of 30651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

