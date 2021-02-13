Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sundial Growers to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sundial Growers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sundial Growers Competitors 161 392 407 10 2.27

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential downside of 39.90%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Sundial Growers’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Sundial Growers Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million -$204.57 million -0.66 Sundial Growers Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -8.75

Sundial Growers’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, indicating that its stock price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers’ peers have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundial Growers peers beat Sundial Growers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

