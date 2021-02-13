Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of SLF opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after buying an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,293 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

