Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New $69.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.45.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE:SLF opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.