Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.85.

Shares of SLF opened at C$62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. Insiders sold a total of 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473 in the last quarter.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

