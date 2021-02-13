Summitry LLC Sells 8,464 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summitry LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 4.3% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ulta Beauty worth $58,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.88. The stock had a trading volume of 278,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $322.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

