Summitry LLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summitry LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.74. 3,005,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

