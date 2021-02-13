Summitry LLC Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 897,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,059. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.