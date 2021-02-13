Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.00. 6,429,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

