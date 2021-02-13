Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,941 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.00. 3,025,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,731. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

