Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $11.71 Million Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,703 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 1.26% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,559 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 559,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 257.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 598,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.