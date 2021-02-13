Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,858,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

