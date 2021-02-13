Strs Ohio Takes Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Glatfelter by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glatfelter by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 98,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

GLT stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.