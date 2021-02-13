Strs Ohio Takes $201,000 Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

