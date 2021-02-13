Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Strs Ohio cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $152.96. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

