Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.