Strs Ohio Sells 1,100 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRTX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE TRTX opened at $10.85 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. The firm has a market cap of $832.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

