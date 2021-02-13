Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KB Home were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

