Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 18,100 The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

