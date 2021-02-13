Strs Ohio Has $211,000 Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $4,273,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 81.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN opened at $45.09 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.