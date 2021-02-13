Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s stock price traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.38. 1,417,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 539,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $223.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.
Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.
