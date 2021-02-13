Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $125.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

