STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SSKN stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

