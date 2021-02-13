Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of The Bank of New York Mellon Call Options (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 39,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 970% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,666 call options.

Shares of BK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.93. 8,844,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,890. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.