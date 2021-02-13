Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of QuickLogic Call Options (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,443 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,793% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUIK opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

