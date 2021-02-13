Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Varonis Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 680 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 772% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.95.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81.

Shares of Varonis Systems are set to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after acquiring an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after acquiring an additional 368,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,883,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.