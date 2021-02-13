Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TransMedics Group Call Options (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

In other news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $282,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,868 shares of company stock worth $3,618,593. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

TMDX opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $832.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

