Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.13

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.45. Stingray Group shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 64,377 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAY.A. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44. The stock has a market cap of C$539.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.17.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

