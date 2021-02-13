Stifel Nicolaus Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $26.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

