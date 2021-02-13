Stifel Firstegy Downgrades Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) to Hold

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

VII has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.93.

VII stock opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$8.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.18.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)

